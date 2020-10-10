Letter: American stock ownership

In response to the letter in the October 5 edition that claims that "most Americans don't own stocks", I would like to offer a rebuttal. Depending upon your source, 52% to 56% of Americans do own stocks. These can be through personal investment or, more generally, through pension plans, IRAs, 401ks, etc. So the values in the stock market do affect many of us. A healthy stock market is one measure of a stable economy.
Lois Boehl
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
