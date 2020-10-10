 Skip to main content
Letter: American stock ownership
In response to the letter in the October 5 edition that claims that "most Americans don't own stocks", I would like to offer a rebuttal. Depending upon your source, 52% to 56% of Americans do own stocks. These can be through personal investment or, more generally, through pension plans, IRAs, 401ks, etc. So the values in the stock market do affect many of us. A healthy stock market is one measure of a stable economy.

Lois Boehl

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

