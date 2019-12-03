I am no longer a proud American. I am ashamed of the United States of America and what it has become. A land of hatred, where lies are accepted, where people of power can bully, participate and support the lies, and name call children standing to protect the environment they love. A country where democracy is slowly dying, one civil rights abuse at a time. Where the Congress, has supported and participated in the lies, the abuse of power, division and conflict. A country that takes children from their parents, abusing them in institutions, where many remain a year later. A country that has criminalized poverty and people of color. It is time to honor the constitution and democracy, of the United States, and to show compassion to those who have suffered from our violations of their human and civil rights.
Hannah Abraham-Shea
Midtown
