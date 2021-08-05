 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AMERICAN VALUES
View Comments

Letter: AMERICAN VALUES

  • Comments

After watching the cops testimony today and thinking of the rabid denial of Mich and Mcarthy as representatives of the GOP i am convinced it is now impossible for one to be both American , and

Republican's at the same time. Evidence is all around us with the phony fraudit in PHX and the consistent lying by Republicans in support of their chief liar in charge. One cannot actually be both at the same time with out spitting on the Constitution and values of our nation . The lies and manifestations of GOP rule in about everything taxes covid denial etc prove me correct

It is a sad day for our nation indeed.

DONALD SHELTON

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News