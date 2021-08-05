Letter: AMERICAN VALUES

After watching the cops testimony today and thinking of the rabid denial of Mich and Mcarthy as representatives of the GOP i am convinced it is now impossible for one to be both American , and
Republican's at the same time. Evidence is all around us with the phony fraudit in PHX and the consistent lying by Republicans in support of their chief liar in charge. One cannot actually be both at the same time with out spitting on the Constitution and values of our nation . The lies and manifestations of GOP rule in about everything taxes covid denial etc prove me correct
It is a sad day for our nation indeed.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
