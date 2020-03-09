Letter: American Voters do no like Socialists

Of all the Democratic candidates, Sanders is by far the easiest for Trump to beat, because of Sanders’ claim of being a Socialist. The only country in the world that is Socialist is North Korea. Even China and Russia, formerly Socialist countries, have accepted Capitalism. Since then China has become the largest economy in the world.
Virtually all Socialist political parties in other countries have changed their names to Labor Parties. The last western country to practice Socialism was Great Britain. It gave it up about 60 years ago, because it was inefficient and impractical. So Democratic primary voters, wake up and do not vote for Sanders. I personally like most of what Sanders is proposing, but that does not mean I would vote for him.
C.CARL PEGELS
Marana
