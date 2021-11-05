 Skip to main content
Letter: Americans are Asking Questions
Americans are asking questions!

Such as:

1. Why does a president need handlers? Who's really in charge?

2. Why doesn't the president lead through the inherent prestige and power of his office by appealing to the American people instead of demanding obedience to his mandates?

3. Why is the country being dismantled?

4. If the president resigns or is impeached, who will be president? And was that the plan all along?

5. Are my rights and freedoms being striped away?

6. Why are concerned parents labeled and pursued as "domestic terrorists" when looters, rioters, and criminals who destroy our cities are not?

7. Why were Americans, service animals, military equipment, and allies abandoned in Afghanistan?

8. Why do elected officials not realize they are just that--elected---to represent not dictate?

9. Why have schools become places of indoctrination of questionable philosophies instead of places of learning to read, write, do math, and learn of our historical history and heritage?

Rebecca Fuchser

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

