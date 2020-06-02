Letter: Americans are standing up for equality and justice

The nationwide outbreak of peaceful protests against the death of yet another unarmed black person at the hands of police resulted from the abject failure of leadership to stop these continuing atrocities. The ridiculous policies stating that police may use lethal force whenever they say they feel threatened, even if the suspect is unarmed and running away, must be thrown into the trash can of history. Police officers who violate civil rights and human rights must be fired and prosecuted.
Tucson deserves credit for developing a police force that understands this problem and practices de-escalation of conflicts. The overwhelming majority of police officers and even police unions are now realizing that police killings of unarmed people must cease. Violent rabble rousers seizing on any opportunity to create violence, vandalism and arson must not be allowed to distract from the historic movement for justice and equality now blossoming throughout America.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
