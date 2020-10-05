Letter: Americans be aware

After watching the debates it is obvious that Trump has no respect for rules, decorum, or the truth. This is supported by his and the US Senate’s actions over the last three years, but this is not the most pressing issue which is as we ready for the presidential elections our most basic rights are threaten. The so called and totally undocumented voting conspiracies, foreign interference, and unfettered falsehoods are a direct attack on all Americans' rights and liberties. John Adams said it best “But a Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever”.
Michael Fisher
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
