Letter: Americans: Chill

The pundits are in their glory, hyperventilating both for and against the killing of General Soleimani and possible retaliation by Iran. Iranians have had years to attack America but have not succeeded to any great extent. Iranians realize that America has all the cards in any war. We are bigger, we have tons of supplies, and we have not suffered from sanctions for years. Iranians are not powerless; they can cyber attack America, bringing our networks to a dead stop. So, Americans, instead of looking over your shoulder for the Iranian hitmen, back up your computer and cell phones. Stockpile water and food. Gas up your car. You should fear your crazy neighbor with the stockpile of guns and anger management issues first.
Marilyn Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.