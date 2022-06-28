Letter: Americans Live in Fear Now

It’s worse than that. I know citizens who fear to simply write a letter to the editor on a myriad of topics like abortion, guns, and gay rights because they’re afraid of online, at-home, and at-job retribution for their views.

On an even more alarming note, election workers are quitting their jobs in droves in fear for their and their loved ones’ lives. Teachers are afraid to say the wrong thing or teach the wrong thing for fear of losing their jobs, or worse, being prosecuted. Doctors and nurses are afraid to provide basic women’s healthcare. In Texas, vigilantes can now lawfully report fellow citizens for having an abortion or even helping obtain one – and get paid for it!