Letter: Americans must come first

I would like to know where Senators Kelly and Sinema stand on our current crisis. Small children and teens are coming here in droves and some are even being dropped over a fence by the coyotes/cartel members. This surge of immigrants has overwhelmed our border patrol and border towns. According to our US Constitution and the American Immigration Council, those seeking asylum must “demonstrate a reasonable fear by showing a reasonable possibility that he or she will be tortured in the country of removal or persecuted on the basis of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group”. Migrating into our country because of poverty is not a valid reason. Our american leaders have the responsibility to ensure that those migrating here want to be productive citizens and learn our english language. We need to make sure they aren’t members of gangs, coyotes or traffickers. Our own citizens should come first in spite of what the current administration thinks.
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.