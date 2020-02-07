Letter: Americans Say No More

I have agonized over the last 38 months about the behaviors of President Trump and his appointees.
For denying basic services for our elderly and those less fortunate than our average citizens.
My heart broke to learn that he had threatened the security of the good people In Ukraine just to assure his election to a second term.
I suffered when his orders tore babies from the arms of their mothers at the border just because they sought security from violence and death.
Today was the day we Americans said no more.
Even though the overall vote was not in favor of restoring our honor and history of decency towards others, I want to thank Senator Kyrsten Sinema for restoring my trust in the political process.
I also want to acknowledge Senator Martha McSally for picking party over country.
She fails to learn the tough lessons that John McCain stood for.
Donna Johnson
East side
