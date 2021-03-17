 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Americans Secretly used Soviet Aircraft
View Comments

Letter: Americans Secretly used Soviet Aircraft

  • Comments

Editor Arizona Daily Star

Dear Sir:

The OHIO STANDARD, Sunday, 28 February 2021, contains a fascinating article: " How Americans secretly used Soviet aircraft." Major General Hoyt S. Vandenberg Jr., US Air Force Retired, a resident of Tucson, is identified in the well documented article as the senior Pentagon official responsible for activating the so-called 'Constant Peg Program' utilizing Soviet aircraft.

The program provided realistic training for US fighter pilots for aerial combat with a potential enemy. ' Constant' was General Vandenberg's call sign when he flew combat missions in Vietnam. He was highly decorated.

The Arizona Daily Star, July 2, 2014, carried a very interesting article on General Vandenberg; hopefully, you will update your 2014 article with facts now unclassified and available in the OHIO STANDARD.

Respectfully and sincerely

Erich von Marbod

ERICH VON MARBOD

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 11
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 11

LETTERS: After yesterday's decision by the Tucson City Council to officially pause proposed construction to expand Reid Park Zoo, our letter writers have their say. All that and more in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News