Letter: Americans Secretly used Soviet Aircraft

Dear Sir:
The OHIO STANDARD, Sunday, 28 February 2021, contains a fascinating article: " How Americans secretly used Soviet aircraft." Major General Hoyt S. Vandenberg Jr., US Air Force Retired, a resident of Tucson, is identified in the well documented article as the senior Pentagon official responsible for activating the so-called 'Constant Peg Program' utilizing Soviet aircraft.
The program provided realistic training for US fighter pilots for aerial combat with a potential enemy. ' Constant' was General Vandenberg's call sign when he flew combat missions in Vietnam. He was highly decorated.
The Arizona Daily Star, July 2, 2014, carried a very interesting article on General Vandenberg; hopefully, you will update your 2014 article with facts now unclassified and available in the OHIO STANDARD.
Respectfully and sincerely
Erich von Marbod
West side
