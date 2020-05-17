Letter: America's covenant

When Americans elect leaders to govern them, this empowerment rests on a “covenant.” The covenant includes rule of law, U.S. Constitution, oaths of office, fundamental principles of decency, and guidance by wise professionals. To Trump-world conservatives, these values mean nothing. Rule of law bends for white cronies. The U.S. Constitution is cherry-picked. When impeachment votes are cast, oaths of office vacate. Decency? AWOL.
To Trump-world conservatives, ideology overrides professionalism. How creepy it is to see Drs. Fauci and Birx refrain from freely chastising their “boss” when he speaks or behaves unethically or erroneously? Can anything be more perverse? These knowledgeable professionals are hired by tax-payers. The job description does not include protecting the feelings of a fragile man-child.
America’s covenant is being dissembled by a manipulator who has spent a lifetime trying to skirt it. Shame on his followers for following.
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!