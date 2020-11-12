Letter: America's New Direction

Joe Biden probably won the Presidency more out of repudiation of Donald Trump than wild excitement of Biden. But, the results are the same. America has had its no-thank you helping of demagoguery and found it didn't much like it. Those who support Trump need to have their Come to Jesus moment and decide if they want America to be one country where everyone can respect other's opinions, races, religions, and whom they choose to spend their life with. Otherwise, those who can't move on will surely be left in the dust.
Ilene Scannell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
