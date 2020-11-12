 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America's New Direction
View Comments

Letter: America's New Direction

Joe Biden probably won the Presidency more out of repudiation of Donald Trump than wild excitement of Biden. But, the results are the same. America has had its no-thank you helping of demagoguery and found it didn't much like it. Those who support Trump need to have their Come to Jesus moment and decide if they want America to be one country where everyone can respect other's opinions, races, religions, and whom they choose to spend their life with. Otherwise, those who can't move on will surely be left in the dust.

Ilene Scannell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News