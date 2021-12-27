 Skip to main content
Letter: America's Post-Truth Cancer
Post-truth has been defined as the contention that feelings are more accurate than facts, for the purpose of the political subordination of reality. This mindset is now rampant in America with a major faction of voters embracing this concept. Suddenly our universities are nothing more than a Communist plot. Suddenly science has a grand plan to subjugate the American people in some sort of deep state plot. Post-truth thrives on paranoia and confirmation bias in a broken society. Authoritarians depend on post-truth to gain power, since truth is the enemy of authoritarianism. Once a political role model convinces followers that only he holds the truth, then the most ridiculous things can become reality. The old truth can easily become a traitor, as fallacy becomes the norm. George Orwell had said, “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth will be a revolutionary act.” Our embracing of post-truth is the embracing of authoritarianism. We are on a dangerous path.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

