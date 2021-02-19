Letter: America's shame

I'm sick of seeing photos of Jacob Chansley, Arizona's own "Shaman" insurrectionist. Is he allowed to wear his silly costume in prison? Maybe his loved ones have packed it away for some future Halloween event. Or, they might donate it to a museum devoted to the demise of our democracy. How ridiculous that Chansley is coddled and catered to, even transferred to another facility to accomodate his demands for organic food. He should have been left to continue his hunger strike to it's conclusion, if he had the guts. Chansley and the other phony patriot insurrectionists were set in motion by their messiah, Donald Trump (another phony patriot). Trump sat by, immensely enjoying watching his pack of rabid hyenas storm the capitol and inflict serious violence and death. He was going to march with them. What happened? Maybe his bone spurs were hurting. If this is not worthy of impeachment, what would be? Shame will forever stain those politicians who voted against impeachment, whether they feel that shame or not.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.