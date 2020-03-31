Letter: Amity Revisited
Letter: Amity Revisited

Remember the movie Jaws? An unseen killer was wreaking havoc, killing beach-goers in the seaside town of Amity. The concerned police chief tried to take the lead to protect the public by closing beaches. (Lives over profits). The town Mayor denied the problem was serious and insisted all be “business as usual” so as to not lose summer profits and harm the economy. (Dollars first, lives second). People were urged to go into the water, no worries! (Pack the churches on Easter Sunday. Open up the country soon). Advice and warnings from the scientist expert were dismissed or ignored, though pretense was made of listening to his expertise. Beach-goers were urged to go into the water fearlessly even as more shark deaths occurred. (After all, far more people get killed in car accidents). Sound familiar? If our “leaders” open up the country soon, will there be a rush into the water? The result would be more virus spread, more deaths, resulting in prolonged economic shutdown.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

