Letter: Amnesty International report

Kudos to Amnesty International who released a report this week stating Israel has maintained a system of oppression and domination over the Palestinians going back to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. This system of oppression meets the international definition of apartheid. It's time for the United States and the entire international community to recognize this and time for the US government to stop funding the Israeli military. A good first step would be for Congress to immediately pass HR 2590, the 'Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act'.
Sarah Roberts
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.