Letter: Amy Coney Barrett nomination hearings

A White woman with her husband produced four healthy children
and then, while a professor of law without any expectation of being
offered a federal judicial position, adopts two coal-black children and
a gravely disabled White child.
I hope that in view of that woman's incredibly high professional
qualifications at least one Black Democratic Senator will say to himself
or herself: How can I possibly vote against that woman?
Harry Brauer
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
