Letter: Amy Coney Barrett should not be confirmed
Letter: Amy Coney Barrett should not be confirmed

Senators McSally and Sinema should uphold the will of the majority of Arizonans and refuse to vote for the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States. As reflected overwhelmingly in polling, the people of this state want this seat held open until after the results of the election are known. I am hopeful that Arizonans are renewed in their resolve to hold our elected officials responsible moving forward, meaning that if our senators do not reflect the will of the people in their actions, we will not vote to retain them in office. Arizona is unique in our tradition of independence, and we expect that tradition to continue. We do not approve fealty to either major party in our representation and take seriously the duty to uphold the health of our democracy.

Kimberly Fenner

Midtown

