Letter: An Abysmal Failure
The novelty of electing a president with no political experience and no demonstrated leadership ability has proven to be an abysmal failure. Our foreign policy is directionless and in ruins. Our domestic policy is leaderless and is posing a danger to the country and its populations well being. The justice department has been hollowed out and politicized. The FBI has been nullified by false accusations of conspiracy. Incompetency and turnover is rampant in the cadre of presidential advisors. Our allies are progressively moving on without us and the despotic Russian leader has more influence with the president than our intelligence agency.

This president and his enablers in the senate and house must be voted out off office and the GOP must return to it's roots so that our messy but stable and functional democracy can continue to evolve. The last four years have seen regression on that front .

John Kuisti

West side

