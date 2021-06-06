 Skip to main content
Letter: An Act of Cowardice
Letter: An Act of Cowardice

The 11 Senators, (including our own Kyrsten Sinema,) who did not vote on the January 6th Commission issue, should be ashamed of themselves. No matter what side of the issue they were on, they owe it to their constituents to "stand up and be counted". It appears that they do not want to go on the record as to how they feel about this matter. Perhaps they want to see what public opinion has to say and only then will they take a position. Aren't our elected representatives supposed to take a stand on important matters and not duck behind a curtain? The non-vote of these Senators is a disgrace.

Martin Greene

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

