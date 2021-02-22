 Skip to main content
Letter: An Adult Anti-Bullying Curriculum?
Letter: An Adult Anti-Bullying Curriculum?

In the wake of Rush Limbaugh’s death, a video has re-surfaced of him mocking Michael J. Fox, who has suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for several years. It has not escaped anyone’s attention that Limbaugh, and our former POTUS, as well as other high-profile people in the spotlight, use their “podiums” to mock and make fun of others. It is important for all adult bullies to know that schools across the country have launched anti-bullying campaigns in recent years to stem student-to-student bullying in classroom settings. Perhaps an adult anti-bullying curriculum for adults who feel the inclination to denigrate others is in order.

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

