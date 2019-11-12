Christine Flowers' November 10 article in favor of the Catholic church denying communion to politicians who support abortion rights reflects one view. She concludes by saying, "If you don't want us telling you how to write your laws, don't tell us how to manage our sacraments. Deal?"
She further asserts that the abortion issue is "different" from related ones like the death penalty (and supporting ALL lives FOLLOWING birth so they can attain their full potential) because retired Pope Benedict has said so. And not surprisingly, there is not one word about the serial predators in the Catholic clergy and the ongoing cover up by the church hierarchy.
So here's another proposal -- conduct your sacraments as you see fit among consenting adults within the privacy of your church, but do not expect my tax dollars (because of your church's tax exemption) to support your ongoing hypocrisy. Deal?
Gary Hammond
Catalina
