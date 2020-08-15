Letter: An Alternative To Waiting For The Vaccine

We are told that we must wait a year or two before a vaccine is ready to use against the COVID virus.
Meanwhile millions will be dying and getting sick the world over.
What if there were already substances in existence that could help halt, slow or perhaps even vanquish the dreaded corona virus?
There are medicinal plants that are known as anti-virals that have proven effective against certain viruses, some as simple and common as garlic. One in particular has impressed the few researchers who have studied it. Olive leaf according to one study has”stopped viruses in their tracks”. Another stated that olive leaf was effective against all virus's it was presented with”. Unfortunately it doesn't appear to have been tried against COVID yet.
Other medicinal anti-virals that have proven their worth against flus, colds and other viral infections are echinacea, elderberry, astralagus, pau d'arco, aloe vera, licorice root, rosemary and wild oregano.
Roger Freed
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!