Letter: An Answer from One Democrat

I don’t presume to speak for all those on the left, but what do I support? A strong military to protect us, but there are other things that are just as important. The sanctity to choose, rather than to force. The opportunity to succeed without hindrance. Freedom to speak your opinion. The right to own and bear arms with common sense restraints. The right to the type of education you choose; however the access of public money also means accepting public regulation. Equal enforcement of the law, no matter what your race or social/political status. Secure borders and an orderly legal immigration policy that welcomes rather than restrains. The right to practice the religion you choose as well as not to practice any religion at all. The right to permit all citizens to vote without policies designed to suppress that right for certain groups. Thank you for asking.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.