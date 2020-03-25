Letter: An appeal to our better nature

The current crisis demonstrates once again that none of us are immune to the vicissitudes of our shared humanity. If nothing else, the coronavirus has illustrated how small the world really is and how beholden we are to one another.
Crisis sometimes does not bring out the best in us.
The cynical and the selfish seem to thrive in these times. The virus of course is not beholden to any belief system, but it does thrive when ignorance and contrived conspiracies are ascendant.
It is time for the cynical and the selfish to stand down, the virus has broken through the defenses of the prosperous and protected, as well as the poor. It will submit to science, not ideology.
It is time for the frightened and frenetic to stand down as well, no amount of hoarding will keep one's self or family safe. It is not a time for alarm and angst but rather for acumen and alacrity.
It is the time for executive leadership guided by the best science to stand up.
We pray then for our leaders, particularly our mayors and governor, to whom has befallen the awesome responsibility to function as guide's and guardians in this challenging time.
We also pray that the best in us will rise and that armed with science, passion and patience we will return to the normal course of our day to day lives in due time.
David Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!