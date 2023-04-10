Today, as I made my way through a Catalina Foothills neighborhood – the same day in which the very first former US president, ever, was arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges, thirty-four felony counts to be exact – I happened upon a seemingly apropos juxtaposition which left me agog and agape. In front of a private home, a “Trump Country” flag waved in the breeze high up on a pole. Parked immediately below the unfurled flag was a green, yellow and white commercial mini-van with the following advertisement blaring across its side panel in capital letters: “BURNS – PEST ELIMINATION.” Thank you, Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. You made my day. Pest elimination…indeed.