Letter: An Easter miracle???
I see that Trump wants everything back to business as usual by Easter. What scientific data does he have that no one else does? Please listen to the health care professionals and not the political ravings of a fellow that obviously doesn't know what he is talking about. Things are going to get worse before it gets better and that is going to take months, not days or weeks. Viruses do not disappear overnight and not at the whims of Mr. Trump.

Joseph Ricca

Vail

