Letter: an electoral addendum
I so appreciated Mr. Pegel's latter in the 11/19 issue and would like to add two thoughts: Before a candidate for U S President's name appear on a ballot, that person's income tax records should have already been revealed and that person should have passed a battery of psychological tests. Our nation's well-being should demand evidence of both fiscal responsibility and emotional stability.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

