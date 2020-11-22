Letter: an electoral addendum

I so appreciated Mr. Pegel's latter in the 11/19 issue and would like to add two thoughts: Before a candidate for U S President's name appear on a ballot, that person's income tax records should have already been revealed and that person should have passed a battery of psychological tests. Our nation's well-being should demand evidence of both fiscal responsibility and emotional stability.
Claudette Haney
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
