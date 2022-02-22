 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: AN ELEPHANT W/O LEGS
Letter: AN ELEPHANT W/O LEGS

The Republican party stands for nothing. Tradition calls for each party to have a platform. When a reporter asked Mitch McConnell what his party's platform was, his answer paraphrased was, "Elect us and find out". Would you buy an item off the shelf, not knowing what the cost is?

The simple fact is, Donald Trump IS the puppet master and the rest of the lemmings in the GOP are the marionettes. His whimsical direction has become the "platform". The party has lost confidence in what used to be their core values and have become a political and moral nullity.

President Biden once asked "What are the republicans for"?

They seem to be against anything that would advance the needs of the public, i. e. access to voting, child tax credits, infrastructure, a woman's right to choose etc.

As Alexander Hamilton famously said, "When you stand for nothing, you fall for anything"

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

