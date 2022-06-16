Letter: An Emmett Till moment

In 1955, a Mississippi lynch mob tortured and killed 14-year old Black teen Emmett Till for allegedly whistling at a White woman. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open casket. If publications showed his mutilated body, America couldn't hide from its own racism, she reasoned. Indeed, it proved a civil-rights movement turning point. After an 18-year-old slaughtered two teachers and 19 children in Uvalde, many called for an "Emmett Till moment." Let America see what remains of a fourth grader shredded by an AR-15. Surely it would spark such widespread horror and revulsion that even the most craven NRA stooge in Congress would support an assault-weapons ban - or at least raising the purchase age. I agree in principle, but argue against it. Imagine what sociopathic trolls and conspiracy loons would do with those images. Actually, don't imagine it; you'll never sleep again.