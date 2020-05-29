Letter: An Evolving Problem of Democracy

In high school we studied “Problems of Democracy” the components of democracy and its challenges. Identifying a problem is simple, successfully implementing a solution more complex. The influence of social media on politics is becoming increasingly dangerous. The “Big 2” (Facebook and Twitter) wrestle with this issue. We have five months leading up to the November elections. Imagine our world if the “Big 2” suspended operations of their platforms until the dust has settled following the election. No worries of bots, posts, advertising and tweets influencing the vote. No challenges to violations of 1st Amendment rights. No ugly discourse to inflame our political divide. The “Big 2” likely have the financial reserves to weather such a suspension, but their investors would probably protest. For all the wonderful attributes the “Big 2” offer us they have devolved into a major “Problem of Democracy.”
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
