Letter: An explanation of Donald Trump?

I once was watching a show at a friend's house called "Hoarders". A woman was literally crawling over trash to get to the kitchen. It was sad. I don't remember the ending, but it was shocking to see this.

Nearly all people collect things, but when times get tough most sell their items. But not hoarders. Hoarders have an very strong emotional attachment to their items. By taking the items away, a hoarder can be traumatized into depression, even if they know they need to quit hoarding.

Unfortunately, Trump is a hoarder in denial. Unlike the television show where the hoarders have one home, Trump's real life hoarding could range further than just Mar-A-Lago. He has plenty of space to keep even more than what the FBI has found already. Most importantly, what Trump hoarded was never really his.

Maybe Trump's father's berating and degrading of Trump's brother, Fred Trump Jr., into alcoholism and early death has affected Donald's actions more than Donald wants to admit.

Matt Somers

Midtown