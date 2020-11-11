Letter: An Historic Poem

My poem of History. If no study or remembrance , sure to repeat. He was elected - Hitler, gave a great economy. Many good meaning Germans, as they were slowly sucked in, accepted hate and division, as a trade off for a great economy. Slowly, but surely, Democracy eroded, replaced by a hateful divisive Dictator. Still a great economy stupid, still denial, a great economy stupid. Down the tubes they were brought, good and bad alike. Denial, major devastation, The loss of Democracy! No, no, saved, saved, not going down the drain. Denial gone, just in time, "Democracy Saved"!! No repeat, no repeat of History!!!! "HISTORIC", to be remembered, - "November 3rd, 2020"!!!! Mark Adams
Mark Adams
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
