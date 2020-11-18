Letter: An Immediate Urgency for the New President

I'm certain you have a long list of immediate actions necessary to repair the tremendous damage caused by an incredibly immoral, self-serving, and failed President.
But right at the top of that list is a need for you to immediately emphasize the importance of separating the incredibly important missions of law enforcement, intelligence, foreign policy, and home-security from any notion of political manipulation by either you or your political party; and of course you need to reintroduce humanitarianism into the immigration process.
You need to reemphasize the fact that Congress makes the laws; that the executive branch which you head carries them out, and that you intend to work within the democratic system this implies.
And you need to publicly communicate your recognition, respect, and appreciation for those individuals in governmental professions; and to express your intent, subject to the clearly communicated policy for which you are responsible, to rely upon those individuals for the conduct of government business.
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
