 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: An Immediate Urgency for the New President
View Comments

Letter: An Immediate Urgency for the New President

I'm certain you have a long list of immediate actions necessary to repair the tremendous damage caused by an incredibly immoral, self-serving, and failed President.

But right at the top of that list is a need for you to immediately emphasize the importance of separating the incredibly important missions of law enforcement, intelligence, foreign policy, and home-security from any notion of political manipulation by either you or your political party; and of course you need to reintroduce humanitarianism into the immigration process.

You need to reemphasize the fact that Congress makes the laws; that the executive branch which you head carries them out, and that you intend to work within the democratic system this implies.

And you need to publicly communicate your recognition, respect, and appreciation for those individuals in governmental professions; and to express your intent, subject to the clearly communicated policy for which you are responsible, to rely upon those individuals for the conduct of government business.

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News