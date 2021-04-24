 Skip to main content
Letter: An immigration story
Letter: An immigration story

When I read or hear about immigration and children at our border I often think about my grandmother. My grandmother came from Ireland 120 years ago. She was sixteen, the oldest of eight children. Alone she boarded a sailing ship out of Cork, Ireland. She landed in New York and had to make her way working at anything she could get. She left poverty, hunger, and oppression. The only thing her family had was hope that she would have a better life.

Amongst the immigrants that now cross our border, there is likely a sixteen-year-old girl whose family out of desperation and hope sent her to our country. My hope is that the young lady is treated with kindness. I hope she is given opportunity. I hope she is given the same chance my grandmother was given.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

