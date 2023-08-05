As a former FBI agent with 24 years experience, I strongly believe that the FBI should be independent from the DOJ.
It is important for its director to be able to make decisions without political interference and to make decisions based on the facts, not on the political interests of the president or the attorney general. The AG and the DOJ are made up of political appointees. The Director of the FBI is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. This means that the director is ultimately responsible to the president, and the president can remove the director at any time.
In practice, the director of the FBI often has to walk a fine line between being independent and being responsive to the president. This can be a difficult task, especially in times of political turmoil. The FBI director is appointed for a 10-year term, which is meant to insulate the director from the whims of politicians.