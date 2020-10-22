Letter: An Independent's view of Supreme Ct. nominations.

Why are some people criticizing Amy Comey Barrett and her nomination to the Supreme Court. She has an exceptional legal background and a record of adherence to the Constitution. Legal scholars rate her qualifications as "superior". And why are some people criticizing the nomination/confirmation procedure as being "against the rules" and "against the will of the people"? There is no law or rule that states Supreme Court appointments cannot be made late-term by the Political Party which controls both the Presidency and the Senate. The "will of the people" is a political term without precise numbers used to deceive people into believing that it means "overwhelming majority".
.Pollsters agree that the country is approximately evenly divided between liberal and conservative voters. Those who object to the late-term nomination/confirmation procedure should lobby the Legislature to write into Law a set of rules for the procedure. Both liberals and conservatives play the political game to their own advantage.
Gordon Marvik
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
