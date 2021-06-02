 Skip to main content
Letter: An insult to all veterans
Re: the May 31 article "Dear Dad, thinking of you today."

I enjoyed Sara Hammond’s Memorial Day tribute to her father, “Dear Dad, thinking of you today”.

It made me think of my own father, overseas in the South Pacific; mom was home with a baby. Mom didn’t drive, and things had to be difficult. I thought of my husband’s father flying 88 missions in a P-47 Thunderbolt. And people think wearing a mask is a huge sacrifice and has something to do with their freedom!? I think about those individuals in our government now, entrusted to keep our Democracy strong, who are doing all they can to destroy it with their voter suppression efforts and their complete disregard for truth and facts. They are willing to perpetrate a lie and destroy trust in future elections to maintain power and show allegiance to a wannabe dictator. They whitewash a violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. They are willing to destroy our democracy without thinking twice about it. Is this what our veterans sacrificed for? Shameful!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

