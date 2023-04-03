20 percent of Arizonan homes speak Spanish, and for many, life in an English-language dominated society can be difficult. Most jobs require English proficiency, and most street signs and government documents are all printed in English.

Tax season is already hard enough. As the founder of a translation and interpretation agency, I work closely with the Hispanic community here to help hard-working Arizonans compile what they need for the refunds they are rightfully owed. That is why I’m concerned by a recent proposal requiring the IRS to prepare and file tax returns. Such a system would require Spanish speakers to interact directly with the IRS, an agency known for poor customer service.

It is time for our Senators to ensure that their words aren’t just campaign promises and that they stand up for Hispanic voters. Oppose an IRS-run tax preparation system that would make Tax Day even more difficult.

Morgan Lange

Midtown