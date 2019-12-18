Letter: An Observation,

Donald Trump. You may like him, you may hate him , or anything in between but one thing for sure you can not ignore him. He is a looming presence for sure but he is on other thing. He is like a mirror reflecting what we Americans have become. It is certain the we have become a divided nation but even more we have become a people that do not like or trust each other. Our lack of civility or even the ability to speak or recognize the truth is not wasted on the other countries of the world. Many countries now believe that we are the biggest problem in the world. They too do not like or trust us. So, I say we owe Donald Trump a debt of gratitude for so accurately, and disturbingly, showing us up for what we are. We all can change this if we have the desire but one thing is for sure, we will surely get what we deserve.
Darel Mayo
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.