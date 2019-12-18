Letter: An Observation,
View Comments

Letter: An Observation,

Donald Trump. You may like him, you may hate him , or anything in between but one thing for sure you can not ignore him. He is a looming presence for sure but he is on other thing. He is like a mirror reflecting what we Americans have become. It is certain the we have become a divided nation but even more we have become a people that do not like or trust each other. Our lack of civility or even the ability to speak or recognize the truth is not wasted on the other countries of the world. Many countries now believe that we are the biggest problem in the world. They too do not like or trust us. So, I say we owe Donald Trump a debt of gratitude for so accurately, and disturbingly, showing us up for what we are. We all can change this if we have the desire but one thing is for sure, we will surely get what we deserve.

Darel Mayo

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News