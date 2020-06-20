Letter: An older white man with questions
So I am 75 and the son of a man who came from England as a child. That's me. I do not understand why those younger folks under the DACA program continue to be used as a political football by our elected officials. Hey folks they were brought here as kids and now they are working and studying contributors to our country. Let them become citizens, let them stay. Why on earth do we keep screwing them around? Yes as 4 to 12 year olds they did not come across legally. GET OVER IT Madam McSally et al. Reminds me of politicians, I must say my fellow Republicans, who keep using Social Security and Medicare as problems they can play with. It is an easy fix to make social security solvent for the next 20-30 years; why do they not do it? And move on to real problems, I hear there is some sort of virus going around now and maybe that should warrant their attention.

Mike Judd

East side

