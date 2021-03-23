 Skip to main content
Letter: An open letter from youth activists of the University of Arizona Chapter of Defenders of Wildlife
Letter: An open letter from youth activists of the University of Arizona Chapter of Defenders of Wildlife

Dear Congressional Representatives of Arizona:

We are in the midst of a global pandemic caused by the loss of global biodiversity. An estimated 70% of emerging diseases are zoonotic, meaning that they are a product of increased interactions between humans and wildlife, a direct impact of biodiversity loss.

Action to protect biodiversity is necessary to ensure the health of global ecosystems, and to protect the health of Arizonans and others around the world. Southern Arizona is a hotspot of biodiversity, which it has a critical role in safeguarding. Biodiversity not only influences the health of Arizonans by regulating infectious diseases, it additionally does so through the provisioning of ecosystem services that ensure clean air and water, and future medicines. Immediate action is necessary to prevent diseases like the current pandemic in the future, and to ensure the health of Arizona’s citizens.

Are you committed to safeguarding our health by supporting legislation to protect our state's, and our nation’s, biodiversity?

Nicolas Katz

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

