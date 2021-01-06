Letter: An Open Letter on Promises Not Kept

As my wife’s favorite aunt died today from Covid; as a friend and colleague died from Covid; as I see all the people who are hungry, struggling to make ends meet, and being evicted from their homes, I remember the promises. The promise that the virus would disappear by Easter, the promise that there would be wonderful healthcare, the promise that Covid was no more than a flu, the promise that America would be great again. Instead I see a country brought to its knees by a wannabee autocrat who is really just a con. I see a childish sore loser who is willing to instigate violence because he cannot accept defeat with dignity and humility. What I do not understand is why so many of our elected officials are willing to sacrifice lives, the environment within which we must all live, and our children’s futures, all for the sake of their petty political futures. This is the modern tragedy of the United States of America.
Henry Wallace
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.