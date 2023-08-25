My husband (87) was just denied an epidural for pain relief despite a physician’s recommendation. You suggested an MRI (but x-rays revealed spinal stenosis and osteoarthritis), back exercises he can’t perform, and ibuprofen (contraindicated because of kidney disease). His pain interferes with sleeping, walking, sitting, and standing.

The doctor advised us to choose different supplemental insurance. Humana values profits before care.

What profit is there in recommending an unnecessary MRI? Or in refusing treatment that could prevent 1) sleep deprivation (my husband fell from a chair, unable to sleep prone), 2) depression (despair clouds his usual sunny disposition since you refused to authorize treatment), and 3) a wheelchair and other services to accommodate someone who can’t walk because he lacked remedial care? You also might be on the hook for marital therapy.

Your policies are not only merciless, they’re also financially unbelievably stupid. Save money now, pay more later. Unless you go belly up sooner because of client dissatisfaction.

Sherry Machen

Green Valley