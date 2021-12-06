Letter: An Open Letter to Independent Voters

One third of voters will vote Republican, one third will vote Democratic. It is the final third that will shape this country'a destiny and future. One party has set goals to improve the lives of all of our people, The other party has set a goal to stop the other one from succeeding. They refuse to follow medical science'a effort to curb the pandemic by opposing mask and vaccination mandates.
Congress voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar R-AZ) because of his automated video portraying him killing a Democratic Congresswoman and attacking our legally elected President. All but two Republican member of Congress voted against censure (one step below expulsion). The next day their leader Donald Trump endorsed Gosar's reelection.
They call the 01/06/2021 insurrection a harmless US Capitol tour and fighting its investigation by a legitimate Congressional Oversight Committee,
Your choice Independents, where do you stand?
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
