Letter: An Open Letter to Martha McSally

You seem to think Americans are tired of the ongoing effort to hold the president accountable to the constitution and the rule of law. You are wrong. What we are tired of is the non-stop abuses of power being committed by this man, the latest being his transformation of the Justice dept into his personal tool for revenge and rewards.
When over 2000 former DOJ employees, many of whom served under republican administrations, are on record calling for Attorney General Barr's resignation, I think it's safe to say we are in a crisis, if not an emergency.
If you had any honor, Sen. Martha McSally, you'd stand against a lawless president and with the constitution and the rule of law. Too bad you don't.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.