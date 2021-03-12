 Skip to main content
Letter: An Open Letter to my U.S. Senators
Letter: An Open Letter to my U.S. Senators

You both received my vote for your courage and wisdom to make wise decisions that can have great effect on the Common Good in our state and country. I did not vote for you to work closely with your Republican colleagues.

Consider where the sense of Common Good is in today’s Republican lawmakers. Their rejection of the COVID relief bill in both the House and Senate is a graphic demonstration of their lack of that sense.

And what of Republicans’ massive injection of voter suppression laws in our States? There is no spirit of bipartisanship. It is a spirit of racism and oppression.

I beseech you to consider what is best for us when contemplating your votes coming forth in the Senate. And in regards to those votes:

The filibuster must be removed from Senate rules. Our country and our lives depend on its removal.

John Gilmore

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

