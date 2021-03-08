Letter: An Open Letter to President Biden and Congress

It makes no difference how much money for pandemic aid Congress appropriates if state and local elected officials are allowed to use that money as they see fit. Governor Ducey's office sits on $419 million diverted into the state’s general fund while Pima County risks having to shut down its virus testing because the state won’t compensate it for expenses incurred prior to January 15, 2021. His spokesman defended this diversion saying “It followed all U.S. Treasury guidance, … Their guidance was rather broad. Many states used it the same way.”
With variants of the COVID 19 virus ready to rip into the country’s unvaccinated – and possibly vaccinated – population, using money appropriated for pandemic relief for other purposes is unjustifiable, legal or not. Unlike the Federal government, states and counties can not ‘print’ money to pay for emergency expenses like pandemic testing. The Federal government has a responsibility to ensure its money-creating prerogatives are used equitably and effectively.
Pay Pima County Gov. Ducey, not wealthy contributors.
Steven Lesh
East side
